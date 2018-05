May 17 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE IN U.S.

* KROGER - NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: