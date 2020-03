BRIEF-Kroger Reports Q4 Revenue Of $28.9 Bln

March 5 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* Q4 REVENUE $28.9 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $28.83 BILLION

* Q4 EPS OF $0.40; ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.57

* Q4 IDENTICAL SALES WITHOUT FUEL GREW 2.0%, DIGITAL SALES GREW 22%

* CONFIRMS IDENTICAL SALES WITHOUT FUEL, ADJUSTED FIFO OPERATING PROFIT AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IN Q4, KROGER RECOGNIZED AN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RELATED TO PLANNED CLOSING OF 35 STORES ACROSS FOOTPRINT IN 2020

* 2020 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* FULL YEAR COST SAVINGS OF OVER $1 BILLION

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IS REFLECTED IN $52 MILLION OF TRANSFORMATION COSTS RECOGNIZED DURING Q4

* KROGER SAYS RESTOCK KROGER IS RIGHT STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK TO POSITION COMPANY FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN FUTURE

* AS A CONSEQUENCE OF LUCKY’S MARKET BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, KROGER REPORTED A NON-CASH CHARGE OF $174 MILLION IN QUARTER

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT, SUBJECT TO BOARD APPROVAL, AN INCREASING DIVIDEND OVER TIME

* KROGER’S 2020 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS

* SEES 2020 CAPEX $3.2 BILLION- $3.4 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $28.87 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: