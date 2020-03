BRIEF-Krones Plans To Pay Dividend Of EUR 0.75/Shr

March 19 (Reuters) - Krones AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: KRONES AG: KRONES PLANS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF €0.75 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* KRONES AG - CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 2.7% IN 2019 TO EUR 3.96 BILLION. ORDER INTAKE, AT EUR 4.08 BILLION, UP 3.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* KRONES AG - PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND BASED ON EARNINGS EXCLUDING ONE-TIME EFFECTS

* KRONES AG - FY EBT MARGIN IS 1.1% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 5.3%)

* KRONES AG - SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* KRONES AG - FY EBITDA DOWN FROM EUR 305.9 MILLION TO EUR 227.3 MILLION

* KRONES AG - CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE RELIABLE PREDICTIONS FOR REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2020

* KRONES AG - EXPECTS STABLE REVENUE AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 6.7% TO 7.2% (2019: 5.7%)

* KRONES AG - FOR ITS THIRD PERFORMANCE TARGET, WORKING CAPITAL TO REVENUE, KRONES EXPECTS A FIGURE OF 26% IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, COMPARED WITH 26.9% IN 2019