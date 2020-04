BRIEF-Krones Says Medium And Long-Term Outlooks Remain Positive

April 29 (Reuters) - Krones AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: KRONES AG: KRONES IMPROVES PROFITABILITY IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 DESPITE SLIGHTLY LOWER REVENUE

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 2.9 PERCENT TO 53 MILLION EUR

* Q1 REVENUE DECREASED DUE TO INITIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 SITUATION BY 4.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 942.0 MILLION BETWEEN JANUARY AND MARCH 2020

* IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE RELIABLE INDICATIONS AND GUIDANCE FOR KRONES’ REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* Q1 EBITDA WENT UP, DESPITE LOWER REVENUE, TO EUR 89.5 MILLION

* MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM OUTLOOKS REMAIN POSITIVE.