March 18 (Reuters) - Kruk SA:

* SAYS DECIDES NOT TO CARRY OUT BOND ISSUE UNDER BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME

* SAYS DECISION WAS MADE IN CONNECTION WITH DEVELOPING EPIDEMIC SITUATION IN POLAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS GROUP CONTINUES OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES, HAS RELATIVELY LOW DEBT LEVEL AND GROUP’S LIQUIDITY IS STABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)