April 10 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* IN Q1 SPENT 125 MILLION ZLOTYS ON NEW DEBT PORTFOLIOS VERSUS 214 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 RECOVERED 362 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM MANAGED DEBT PORTFOLIOS VERSUS 309 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE NOMINAL VALUE OF LIABILITIES ACQUIRED IN Q1 AT 600 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 84 PERCENT YOY