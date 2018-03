BRIEF-Kruk Plans To Buy Back Own Shares For Up To 0.5 Bln Zlotys

March 22 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO 3.8 MILLION OF ITS SHARES FOR NO MORE THAN 0.5 BILLION ZLOTYS

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON APRIL 18 TO BUY BACK SHARES FOR NO LESS THAN 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NO MORE THAN 250 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* SHAREHOLDERS TO AUTHORISE MANAGEMENT TO BUY THE COMPANY’S SHARES BETWEEN JUNE 1, 2018, AND MAY 31, 2021

* “GIVEN THE CURRENT SITUATION ON THE FINANCIAL MARKETS, WHICH MAY AFFECT THE VALUATION OF COMPANY SHARES, IT IS REASONABLE TO PROVIDE KRUK S.A. WITH A POSSIBILITY OF BUYING BACK ITS OWN SHARES IF THE VALUATION OF KRUK S.A. IS MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ITS FUNDAMENTAL VALUE,” IT SAYS IN THE DRAFT OF RESOLUTIONS FOR THE AGM TO BE HELD ON APRIL 18

* THE ACQUIRED SHARES MAY BE USED IN PART TO IMPLEMENT THE MANAGEMENT STOCK OPTION PLAN OPERATED BY THE COMPANY, BUT THEY MAY ALSO BE CANCELLED OR HELD FOR RESALE, IT ADDS

