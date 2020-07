BRIEF-Kruk Q2 Debts Recovered At 417 Mln Zlotys, Down 7% Y/Y

July 10 (Reuters) - Kruk SA:

* Q2 NOMINAL VALUE OF DEBTS ACQUIRED 187 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 90% Y/Y

* Q2 EXPENDITURE ON DEBTS ACQUIRED 23 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 82% Y/Y

* Q2 VALUE OF DEBTS RECOVERED 417 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7% Y/Y

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL SITUATION AND LIQUIDITY IS STABLE

* HAS REDUCED ITS INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES IN H2 DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CO’S EQUITY AT 1.95 BILLION ZLOTYS AS AT END-MARCH

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT JUNE 30 AT 248 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP BY 18 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS MARCH END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)