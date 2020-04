BRIEF-Kruk Sees Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Aquired Debt Repayment

April 10 (Reuters) - Kruk SA:

* Q1 NOMINAL VALUE OF ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIOS 505 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 64% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON VALUE OF REPAYMENT FROM ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO IN COMING MONTHS

* IN Q1 SPENT 57 MILLION ZLOTYS ON NEW NEW DEBT PORTFOLIOS, DOWN 68% Y/Y

* IN Q1 DEBTS RECOVERED AT 477 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS NEGATIVE UPDATE OF ACQUIRED DEBT BATCH VALUATION WHICH MAY APPLY TO Q1

* LIQUIDITY STABLE AT Q1 END, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31 WERE AT 230 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP BY 80 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS DEC 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)