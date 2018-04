April 16 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 51 PERCENT IN AGECREDIT S.R.L.

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT CO PLANS TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF AGECREDIT WITHIN NEXT FEW MONTHS

* AGECREDIT RUNS DEBT SERVICES IN ITALY

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF AGECREDIT IN 2017 WAS AT EUR 3.1 MLN

* CO SUBMITTED OFFER TO BUY 51 PERCENT STAKE IN ITALIAN COMPANY IN MARCH

