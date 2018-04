April 17 (Reuters) - Kruk SA:

* KRUK’S PROKURA NS FIZ ACQUIRES RETAIL DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 384 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS THE DEAL WITH BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)