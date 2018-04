April 20 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 6.79 BLN BAHT VERSUS 8.54 BLN BAHT

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 20.54 BLN BAHT VERSUS 22.13 BLN BAHT

* AS AT THE END OF MARCH 2018 NPL RATIO – GROSS INCREASED FROM 4.19% AS AT DECEMBER 2017 TO 4.33%

* IN 1Q2018, NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED BY 0.40% TO 3.07% ON 1Q2017