BRIEF-Krungthai Card Posts Q1 Net Interest Margin 15.64%

April 17 (Reuters) - Krungthai Card PCL:

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 INEVITABLY IMPACTED CO’S PERFORMANCE OF CREDIT CARD SPENDING & EXPANSION OF ITS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO

* NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR Q1 WAS 15.64%

* ANTICIPATES IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 CANNOT BE CLEARLY ASSESSED CURRENTLY BUT WILL RATHER BE MORE EVIDENTLY REVEALED IN Q2

* AS AT END OF Q1, TOTAL NPL STOOD AT 4.01%

* CO LOWERED ITS CREDIT CARD MINIMUM PAYMENT RATE FROM 10% TO 5% FOR ITS CREDIT CARD CLIENTS

* FOR ITS PERSONAL LOAN CLIENTS, MINIMUM PAYMENT RATE OF KTC PROUD IS PRESENTLY AT 3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: