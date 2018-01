Jan 16 (Reuters) - Krungthai Card Pcl:

* FY ‍NET PROFIT 3.30 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.49 BILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUES 19.53 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 17.58 BILLION BAHT

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE 2018 PROFIT NO LESS THAN THAT OF 2017‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2mJgcbk) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)