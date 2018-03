BRIEF-Krynica Vitamin Signs 2-yr Cooperation Agreement

March 12 (Reuters) - KRYNICA VITAMIN SA:

* SIGNS 24-MONTH FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR PRODUCTION OF CONTRACTOR’S PRODUCTS UNDER ITS OWN BRAND

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF SINGLE ORDER AT ABOUT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ULTIMATELY EXPECTS ABOUT TWO ORDERS PER MONTH ON AVERAGE IF COOPERATION ESTABLISHED AT SATISFACTORY LEVEL

* COOPERATION REFERS TO PRODUCTION OF BEVERAGES AND ITS FOR ONE OF THE WORLD LEADERS IN THE FOOD MARKET, THE COMPANY SAYS IN A STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)