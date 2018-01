Jan 12 (Reuters) - Krypton Industries Ltd:

* PROPOSED JV TO MANUFACTURE FOOTWEAR & FOOTWEAR COMPONENTS, WITH MODERNZEGE LEATHER PRODUCTS PLC

* PROPOSED TO FORM PVT CO FOR PURPOSE OF MANUFACTURING, MARKETING, DISTRIBUTING, EXPORTING FOOTWEAR AND RELATED PRODUCTS

* EXPECTED INITIAL INVESTMENT WILL BE OF ABOUT $160,000