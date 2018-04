April 26 (Reuters) - Krystal Biotech Inc:

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND ON KB103 TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC - PLANNED PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF KB103 IS A SINGLE SITE STUDY AT STANFORD UNIVERSITY EXPECTED TO START IN MAY 2018

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC - INITIAL DATA FROM STUDY OF KB103 ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED BY END OF 2018