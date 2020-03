BRIEF-Krystal Biotech Reports 2019 Financial Results And Business Progress

March 10 (Reuters) - Krystal Biotech Inc:

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS PROGRESS

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH - PHASE 3 TRIAL OF B-VEC (BEREMAGENE GEPERPAVEC, PREVIOUSLY “KB103”) TO TREAT DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA TO START IN 1H 2020

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC - INTERIM RESULTS ON PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY ON KB105 TO BE ANNOUNCED IN 1H 2020

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH - PLANNED FILING OF TWO INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS , ONE FOR RARE SKIN DISEASE AND ANOTHER FOR AN AESTHETIC SKIN INDICATION, IN 2H 2020