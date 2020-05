BRIEF-Krystal Biotech Says Phase 2 Study In 4-6 Pediatric Patients Anticipated To Start In H2 2020

May 14 (Reuters) - Krystal Biotech Inc:

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF KB105 IN PATIENTS WITH TGM1-RELATED AUTOSOMAL RECESSIVE CONGENITAL ICHTHYOSIS (ARCI)

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC - KB105 WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH NO ADVERSE EVENTS OR IMMUNE RESPONSE FOLLOWING REDOSING

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC - PHASE 2 STUDY IN 4-6 PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ANTICIPATED TO INITIATE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC - PHENOTYPIC EVALUATION OF KB105 TREATED AREAS SHOWED REDUCED REVERSION TO ICHTHYOTIC SCALING PHENOTYPE