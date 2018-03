March 27 (Reuters) - Krystal Biotech Inc:

* KRYSTAL SUBMITS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION FOR KB103, TOPICAL GENE THERAPY CANDIDATE FOR DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA

* KRYSTAL BIOTECH - THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN