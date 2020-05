BRIEF-K+S Adjustment Dividend Proposal To EUR 0.04 Per Share

May 8 (Reuters) - K&S AG:

* ADJUSTMENT OF THE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO MAINTAIN THE ELIGIBILITY FOR KFW SUPPORT

* THIS LEADS TO A TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 7.7 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY EUR 28.7 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND HAS TO BE ADJUSTED IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN ELIGIBILITY FOR A KFW STATE-SECURED LOAN.

* ADJUST DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2019 TO LEGAL MINIMUM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL EUR 0.15 PER SHARE)

* EFFICIENCY LOSSES ASSOCIATED WITH THESE MEASURES AND SHORT-TERM, CORONA-RELATED DOWNTIMES OF SOME SMALLER SITES HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON QUARTERLY RESULT OF JUST EUR 10 MILLION

* IMPORTANT CONTRACT BETWEEN LARGE POTASH PRODUCERS AND CHINESE CUSTOMERS WAS DELAYED UNTIL END OF APRIL DUE TO CORONA PANDEMIC, WHICH HAS AN IMPACT ON EXPECTED RECOVERY IN POTASH PRICES THIS YEAR

* IN COURSE OF SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS, K+S HAS IMPLEMENTED EXTENSIVE MEASURES TO MINIMIZE RISK OF INFECTION AT MANUFACTURING SITES

* IT CANNOT CURRENTLY BE RULED OUT THAT LIQUIDITY SOURCING WILL BE MADE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE DIFFICULT.

* SECURED KFW LOAN IS ONE OF OPTIONS

* IS EXAMINING ALL OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO ENSURE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY AND LIQUIDITY. A STATE-SECURED KFW LOAN IS ONE OF THESE OPTIONS