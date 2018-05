BRIEF-Ks Bancorp Inc Says Reached Global Settlement With First Citizens Bancshares, Inc

May 16 (Reuters) - KS BANCORP INC :

* KS BANCORP INC - REACHED A GLOBAL SETTLEMENT WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC

* KS BANCORP INC - UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, KS HAS REPURCHASED ALL KS SHARES OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS AND ITS AFFILIATES

* KS BANCORP INC - OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL

* KS BANCORP - UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT