BRIEF-KS Energy Updates On Impact Of COVID-19 On Ops

April 23 (Reuters) - KS Energy Ltd:

* KS ENERGY LTD- IMPLEMENTED OVERALL 30% REDUCTION IN PAY OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES FROM MARCH

* KS ENERGY LTD - SUPPLY CHAIN IN VIETNAM HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY DISRUPTED

* KS ENERGY LTD- NOW ONLY ANTICIPATES GENERATING POSITIVE CASH FLOWS FROM EXISTING CONTRACTS & NOT PROSPECTIVE CONTRACTS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* KS ENERGY LTD - CONTINUES TO NEGOTIATE WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTION TO RESTRUCTURE BANK LOANS

* KS ENERGY LTD - NOT EXPECTING ANY PROSPECTIVE CONTRACTS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* KS ENERGY- CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES RECOGNISING IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF AROUND US$3.3 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS