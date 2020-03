BRIEF-K+S FY EBITDA Up At EUR 640 Mln

March 11 (Reuters) - K&S AG:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 2019: 0.15 EUROS / SHARE (2018: 0.25 EUROS / SHARE)

* INCREASED ITS OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) MODERATELY BY 6% TO € 640 MILLION IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: EBITDA BETWEEN € 500 AND 620 MILLION EXPECTED (2019: € 640 MILLION)

* FY GROUP SALES REMAINED ALMOST STABLE IN 2019 AT JUST OVER € 4 BILLION

* WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL MEASURES, DEBT TO BE REDUCED BY SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN € 2 BILLION IN NEXT TWO YRS