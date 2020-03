BRIEF-KSB FY EBIT Up At EUR 113.6 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - KSB SE & CO KGAA:

* FY ORDER INTAKE ROSE BY EUR 150.2 MILLION TO EUR 2,453.8 MILLION AND SALES REVENUE BY EUR 137.2 MILLION TO EUR 2,383.2 MILLION

* CURRENT 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL SEE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 8.50 PER ORDINARY SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.00) AND EUR 8.76 PER PREFERENCE SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.38) WILL BE PROPOSED

* INCREASED ITS FY OPERATING EARNINGS (EBIT) YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 113.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)