BRIEF-Ksl Holdings Posts QTRLY Revenue 80.3 Million RGT

June 26 (Reuters) - KSL Holdings Bhd:

* KSL HOLDINGS BHD - QTRLY REVENUE 80.3 MILLION RGT

* KSL HOLDINGS- QTRLY NET PROFIT 11.2 MILLION RGT

* KSL HOLDINGS BHD - QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 122 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 28.9 MILLION RGT

* KSL HOLDINGS-LOCKDOWN MEASURES AFFECTED PROGRESS OF CONSTRUCTION OF GROUP’S ONGOING PROJECTS

* KSL HOLDINGS-EXPECT FOOTFALL TO SHOPPING MALLS WILL CONTINUE REMAIN LOW

* KSL HOLDINGS-ALSO EXPECT OCCUPANCY RATES & REVENUE FROM EVENTS WILL REMAIN LOW

* KSL HOLDINGS-EXPECT RESULTS OF GROUP FOR REMAINING QUARTER OF FY TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: