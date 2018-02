Feb 14 (Reuters) - KSL Holdings Ltd:

* ‍UPSCALE CENTURY TO SELL DRAGON TRILLION, AFFLUENT ALLY, SMART PATHWAY AT HK$9 MILLION, HK$7 MILLION, HK$6 MILLION RESPECTIVELY TO TRIUMPHANT DAY​

* EXPECTED THAT CO WOULD RECOGNISE A GAIN ON DISPOSALS OF ABOUT HK$3 MILLION