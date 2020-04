BRIEF-KTL Global Says Covid-19 Outbreak Resulted In Significant Impact On Bluegas' Clients In PRC

April 29 (Reuters) - KTL Global Ltd:

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK RESULTED IN A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BLUEGAS’ CLIENTS IN PRC & ON BLUEGAS ITSELF

* BLUEGAS SUSPENDED ITS BOP SERVICES TO ITS CLIENTS BASED IN PRC SINCE FEB 2020

* GROUP IS OF VIEW THAT SUSPENSION OF BOP SERVICES IS TEMPORARY IN NATURE AND WILL NOT AFFECT GROUP IN LONG TERM

* RECEIVED REQUESTS FROM CLIENTS TO DELAY BILLING & PERFORMANCE OF BOP SERVICES UNTIL THEIR BUSINESSES ARE READY TO FULLY OPERATE

* BLUEGAS IS STILL IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS CLIENTS ON TIMELINE FOR RESUMPTION OF BOP SERVICES

* GROUP OF VIEW THAT SUSPENSION OF BOP SERVICES TEMPORARY AND WILL NOT AFFECT GROUP'S BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY IN LONG TERM