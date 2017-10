Oct 11 (Reuters) - KTM INDUSTRIES AG

* ‍KTM CONCLUDES JOINT VENTURE IN CHINA​

* ‍KTM AG AND CF MOTO AGREE ON PARTNERSHIP FOR EXPANSION OF MARKET PRESENCE IN CHINA​

* ‍JOINT VENTURE (‘CFMOTO-KTMR2R’), IN WHICH KTM HOLDS 49%, IS STILL SUBJECT TO PERMISSION OF COMPETENT AUTHORITY ON CF MOTO SIDE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)