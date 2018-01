Jan 29 (Reuters) - KTM INDUSTRIES AG:

* ‍FY REVENUES IN AMOUNT OF 1,533.4 MEUR (+14%)​

* FY ‍PRELIMINARY EBIT IMPROVED TO 132.5 MEUR (+8%)​

* FY ‍PRELIMINARY RESULT BEFORE TAXES INCREASED TO 117.0 MEUR AFTER 108.9 MEUR IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2018, KTM INDUSTRIES GROUP EXPECTS FURTHER ORGANIC GROWTH IN ITS CORE AREAS​

* ‍EXPECTS TO REMAIN ON TRACK TO CONTINUE ON GROWTH PATH AND ANTICIPATES A POSITIVE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE FOR 2018​

* ‍INCREASE OF GUIDANCE FOR 2018 - 2021​

* FOR 2018 SEES ‍ REVENUE GROWTH OF 9 - 11% AND EBIT MARGIN OF 8 - 10%​