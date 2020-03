March 26 (Reuters) - KTMG Ltd:

* FACILITIES LOCATED AT BATU PAHAT, JOHOR, MALAYSIA WILL BE CLOSED FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 14 APRIL 2020

* UNABLE TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF ORDER ON EARNINGS PER SHARE OF GROUP FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020