March 23 (Reuters) - KTMG Ltd:

* REFERS TO 14-DAY MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IN MALAYSIA IN LIGHT OF OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* GROUP’S OPERATIONS HEAD OFFICE, TEXTILE & APPAREL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES LOCATED AT BATU PAHAT, JOHOR, MALAYSIA TO BE CLOSED FROM 18-31 MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: