March 18 (Reuters) - KTMG Ltd:

* GROUP’S OPERATIONS HEAD OFFICE, TEXTILE & APPAREL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES AT BATU PAHAT, JOHOR, MALAYSIA TO BE CLOSED FROM 18 TO 31 MARCH

* TO COMPLY WITH MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IMPOSED BY GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA IN VIEW OF COVID-19

* UNABLE TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF ORDER ON EPS OF GROUP FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020