April 28 (Reuters) - KTMG Ltd:

* WILL RESUME OPERATIONS AT ITS OPERATIONS HEAD OFFICE IN MALAYSIA AT FULL CAPACITY, BEGINNING 29 APRIL

* GOT EXEMPTION FOR OPERATIONS HEAD OFFICE, TEXTILE & APPAREL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES AT BATU PAHAT TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS FROM 19 APRIL

* KTMG LTD SEES THAT ITS CASH FLOWS, FINANCIAL POSITION & EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY2020 WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED