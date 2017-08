Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 112.8 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 4.87 billion RGT

* Year ago qtrly revenue 3.92 billion RGT, year ago qtrly net profit 253.4 million RGT

* Expect a higher plantations profit for the current financial year

* Oleochemical division will report a lower profit for the current financial year

* The group expects a satisfactory profit for financial year 2017