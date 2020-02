Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 4.08 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 4.09 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 250.9 MILLION RGT

* OLEOCHEMICAL DIVISION’S PERFORMANCE WILL BE CHALLENGING FOR FY 2020 DUE TO KEEN COMPETITION & HIGHER RAW MATERIAL COSTS

* EXPECTS PROFIT TO IMPROVE FOR FY2020, SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTIES ARISING FROM GLOBAL OUTBREAK OF COVID-19