May 27 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:

* QTRLY PROFIT 27.9 MILLION RGT

* INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 15 SEN PER SHARE AUTHORISED

* SEES SATISFACTORY PROFITS FOR FY20 SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTIES FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 3.94 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 143 MILLION RGT

* SEES CPO PRICES TO REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE IN H2 FY20

* OLEOCHEMICAL DIVISION EXPECTS A CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020