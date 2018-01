Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:

* DEC PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 14,291 MT; DEC RUBBER PRODUCTION 1.1 MILLION KG

* DEC PRODUCTION OF FRESH FRUIT BUNCHES WAS 326,888 MT; DEC CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION WAS 71,051 MT‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2mg0F1F)