BRIEF-Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings unit and SIRION Biotech set sights on gene delivery tools for ocular gene therapy

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned unit Acucela Inc signed a two-year development agreement with gene delivery expert SIRION Biotech GmbH (SIRION) to establish optimized AAV vectors for clinical applications in ocular gene therapy

* Says Acucela bolsters its move into the fast growing gene therapy market to find a genetic cure for retinitis pigmentosa

* Key terms of the agreement include milestone payments to SIRION, with additional royalties to be paid on net sales from resulting products or therapies

