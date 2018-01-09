FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 2:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings unit and SIRION Biotech set sights on gene delivery tools for ocular gene therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned unit Acucela Inc signed a two-year development agreement with gene delivery expert SIRION Biotech GmbH (SIRION) to establish optimized AAV vectors for clinical applications in ocular gene therapy

* Says Acucela bolsters its move into the fast growing gene therapy market to find a genetic cure for retinitis pigmentosa

* Key terms of the agreement include milestone payments to SIRION, with additional royalties to be paid on net sales from resulting products or therapies

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/n8VbQu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

