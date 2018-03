March 26 (Reuters) - BIRLIK MENSUCAT:

* KUCUKCALIK TEKSTIL TRANSFERS ITS SHARES IN BIRLIK MENSUCAT TO SHAREHOLDERS YASAR KUCUKCALIK AND YILMAZ KUCUKCALIK

* KUCUKCALIK TEKSTIL TRANSFERS 2.1 MILLION SHARES TO YASAR KUCUKCALIK AND 2.1 MILLION SHARES TO YILMAZ KUCUKCALIK