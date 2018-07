July 11 (Reuters) - Kudelski SA:

* CONTINUES ITS TRANSFORMATION

* OPERATING LOSS AND NET LOSS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR FIRST HALF 2018

* CONFIRMS ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE WITH OPERATING INCOME OF USD 30 TO 45 MILLION BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS