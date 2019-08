Aug 21 (Reuters) - KUDELSKI SA:

* H1 REVENUES & OTHER OPERATING INCOME EUR 400.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 437.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR -20.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR -38.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 OIBDA OF BETWEEN USD 80 AND 95 MILLION BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* FOR SECOND HALF, EXPECTS STRONGER CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS