Aug 15 (Reuters) - KUDELSKI SA:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES AND OOI* DECREASED BY 10.3% TO USD 446.1 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EX-RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF USD 2.2 MILLION

* CONFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* H1 NET LOSS USD 36.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS USD 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO