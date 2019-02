Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kudelski SA:

* IN 2018, TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME DECREASED FROM USD 1,012.1 MILLION TO USD 919.7 MILLION

* FY GROUP OIBDA EX RESTRUCTURING COSTS WAS USD 76.0 MILLION, A USD 6.8 MILLION DECREASE

* GROUP GENERATED AN OPERATING LOSS OF USD 7.3 MILLION FOR YEAR

* OUTLOOK FOR 2019: REVENUES SLIGHTLY UP, EBITDA IN USD 80-95 MILLION RANGE