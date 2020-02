BRIEF-Kudelski To Propose Dividend Of CHF 0.10/Shr

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kudelski SA:

* PROPOSING A CASH DISTRIBUTION (DIVIDEND) OF CHF 0.10 PER BEARER SHARE

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: EBITDA BETWEEN USD 70 AND 90 MILLION AND POSITIVE NET INCOME

* USD 827.3 MILLION TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME, WITH EBITDA OF USD 81.4 MILLION EX RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN 2019

* IN 2019, TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME DECREASED FROM USD 919.7 MILLION TO USD 827.3 MILLION

* FY EBITDA OF USD 81.4 MILLION EX RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* GROUP BOOKED A USD 38.6 MILLION NET LOSS FOR 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2TlDhjA Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)