BRIEF-Kuehne Und Nagel Acquires Quick International Courier

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* KUEHNE + NAGEL ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF QUICK INTERNATIONAL COURIER, A MARKET LEADING PROVIDER OF TIME-CRITICAL TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS GLOBALLY

* QUICK IS AN INDUSTRY SPECIALIST IN PROVIDING TAILOR-MADE SOLUTIONS TO THE AVIATION AND PHARMA & HEALTHCARE INDUSTRIES, GENERATING ABOVE USD 200 MILLION ANNUAL NET REVENUE

* QUICK CONSISTS OF STERLING AVIATION, QUICKSTAT, QUICK HEALTHCARE AND QUICK LOGISTICS WHO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT PRODUCT BRANDS

* BOTH PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/yakn3tsa] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)