June 24 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG - KUEHNE+NAGEL AND PEARSON, THE WORLD’S LEARNING COMPANY WITH MORE THAN 22.500 EMPLOYEES OPERATING IN 70 COUNTRIES, HAVE STARTED A MULTI-YEAR COOPERATION IN ITALY. Source text: bit.ly/2YYI8Kq Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)