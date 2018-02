Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kuehne Und Nagel International AG:

* FY GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 7.2 PER CENT TO CHF 7,023 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR IMPROVED BY 2.8 PER CENT TO CHF 740 MILLION

* FY EBIT CHF 937 MILLION VERSUS CHF 918 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TURNOVER CHF 22,220 MILLION VERSUS CHF 19,985 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF CHF 5.75 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 5.50) Source text - bit.ly/2BVU99F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)