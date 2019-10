BRIEF-Kuehne Und Nagel International 9-Month Group Net Turnover Up 3.1%

Oct 22 (Reuters) - KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG :

* 9-MONTH GROUP NET TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 15.8 BILLION

* 9-MONTH GROSS PROFIT BY 4.4% TO CHF 6.0 BILLION

* 9-MONTH EBIT BY 6.6% TO CHF 794 MILLION AND EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD BY 3.1% TO CHF 598 MILLION

* 9-MONTH ORGANIC NET TURNOVER GROWTH AMOUNTED TO 4.3%, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 2.9%, AND ACQUISITIONS A POSITIVE EFFECT OF 1.7% Source text: bit.ly/35YpF3w Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)