BRIEF-Kuehne Und Nagel International FY EBIT Up 7.5% At CHF 1.1 Bln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG:

* FY EBIT WAS UP 7.5% AT CHF 1.1 BILLION

* FY EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR WERE UP 3.6% AT CHF 800 MILLION.

* FY SEAFREIGHT EBIT INCREASED BY 9.1% TO CHF 456 MILLION AGAINST THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

* DESPITE THE CURRENT ECONOMIC HEADWINDS POSED BY THE CORONAVIRUS, ASIA WILL CONTINUE TO BE A CENTRAL DRIVER OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

SAYS SETTING ASIDE UNKNOWN SCOPE OF CORONAVIRUS, LOOKING AHEAD WITH CONFIDENCE TO 2020 BUSINESS YEAR AND BEYOND